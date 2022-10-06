STJ decides to maintain legal dispute over the name Legião Urbana in TJRJ

posted on 10/04/2022 22:33



(credit: Post-New/Disclosure)

In judgment on the afternoon of this Tuesday (4/10), the 4th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) decided that the Justice of Rio de Janeiro will be responsible for analyzing an appeal about the division of profits from the band’s festive tour. Urban Legion. This is the second time that the Rio de Janeiro court will hear the case.

The case has been going on for eight years in court. Renato Russo’s production company, managed by the singer’s son, Giuliano Manfredini, asked to share the profits with guitarist Dado Villa Lobos and drummer Marcelo Bonfá, who performed a tour commemorating the 30th anniversary of the album Legião Urbana (1985).

Manfredini claims to have full rights to the band’s name and began to notify Villa-Lobos and Bonfá when they performed or used the brand in any way. The two musicians, however, see themselves entitled to use the title Legion for having participated in the beginning and growth of the group.

In 2018, the RJ Court of Justice concluded that musicians should pay a third of the profits to the producer. Then, an individual decision by Minister Antonio Carlos Ferreira, in June of this year, granted the special appeal to return the case to Rio. That position was unanimously maintained on Tuesday.