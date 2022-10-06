Suit involving alleged assault on Henri Castelli gets a new chapter | Column Fábia Oliveira

O case involving the aggression suffered by Henri Castelli, in December 2020, gained a new chapter but is still far from coming to an end. The actor filed a lawsuit against Bernardo Malta de Amorim and Guilherme Accioly Lopes Ferreira after the two allegedly got together and threw several punches and kicks against the actor in a restaurant in Barra de São Miguel, in Alagoas. THE situation would have caused a fracture in the artist’s jaw.

After a long process, an instruction and trial hearing was scheduled for September 15 of that year, however, the conciliation proposal had no result. Bernardo Malta presented to the court a dispute, that is, a challenge against witnesses in the case Eduardo José Falesi do Nascimento, Marcos Henrique de Oliveira Senra, Kátia Carine Volpe Albertin and Gustavo de Almeida Lins. The allegation was that the three would have a close friendship with Henri Castelli, which is why they would be suspects to testify.

As it was mentioned in court that there are still aesthetic damages to the actor to this day, it was understood that there was a need to produce technical evidence consistent with the dental and oral and maxillofacial expertise. The expert appointed was Basilio de Almeida Milani, who was summoned to estimate his fees. With this, the parties will be able to present their questions to be answered by the professional in an additional way.

The following questions were asked: “Does the author still have sequelae resulting from the event described in the Initial? If yes, specify the sequelae and clarify whether they will be permanent”; “Indicate what are the possible treatments for the suppression of sequelae; “Did the author actually suffer any aesthetic damage?”; “Was there a definitive change in the face?”; “If there was a change, can it be reversed?” and “What treatments are indicated for this purpose?”.

Understand how it all happened!

According to the lawsuit, during his stay in Maceió, Henri Castelli was invited to go to establishments to promote events. The actor only accepted the invitations if the places were working according to the observations recommended by the Health Authorities, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which was already a reality at the time.

On December 29, 2020, at the invitation of friends, Henri went to ‘Café de La Musique’. Then he went to Marina do Zezeco, in Barra de São Miguel, to have dinner at the ‘Fellini’ Restaurant. When he arrived at the place, before settling down for the meal, the artist positioned himself in front of a DJ booth, which was even seen by witnesses.

However, suddenly and unjustifiably, Bernardo Malta de Amorim and Guilherme Accioly Lopes Ferreira got together and began to attack Henri Castelli, with punches and kicks. The actor even fell to the ground, but the two continued with the blows even with him unable to resist or defend himself. All this without the artist even knowing the boys.

With the aggressions, Henri Castelli was the victim of multiple injuries on his body, especially in the region of the face, where he suffered a Trauma of the Face, with a fracture in the jaw.. A provisional surgical procedure was necessary due to the severity of the lesion, which was exposed, according to the imaging test shown in the case file. One of the doctors even said that it was an extremely rare lesion, even more so with that extension.

After realizing the seriousness of the situation, Henri returned to São Paulo, where he was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital and, under the supervision of a doctor, performed a surgical procedure for fixing the mandible, involving plates and screws. The actor still needed to undergo lymphatic drainage, living with the loss of sensitivity in the right mandibular region until today, which can be irreversible.

During medical treatment, Henri Castelli was prevented from performing any task that required physical effort, including work. As the case happened in the midst of the pandemic, the artist performed all medical procedures during the period of isolation, without being able to count on the support of his family.

After the whole event, Henri filed a lawsuit, asking for the payment of compensation for aesthetic damages in the amount of R$ 100 thousand. For moral damages, an amount of not less than R$ 300 thousand was requested. It was also requested that the defendants be sentenced to pay the loss of profits (what was not profited) in the amount of R$ 12 thousand. The cause was given the total amount of R$ 412 thousand.

in action, Bernardo Malta de Amorim defended himself by saying that he never attacked the actor or anyone else. According to him, Henri would have done everything in his power to reverse the facts and the situation that truly occurred, to tarnish his image. Still according to him, Henri would be trying to mislead the judgment. This is because the artist would have said that he suffered serious injuries, which made it impossible for him to carry out his activities for weeks. However, on the day after the alleged photos, the actor himself would have published videos in which he appeared in a restaurant enjoying a football match in an atmosphere of party and celebration.

Also according to Bernardo’s defense, in relation to the author’s first appointment at the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Maceió, it was stated that the actor’s general condition was good, with a simple fracture in the mandibular region. The surgical procedure was only recommended for fracture reduction and fixation, and Henri chose to perform the procedure in São Paulo.

Guilherme Accioly Lopes Ferreira also presented his defense in the case and stated that the data alleged by Henri Castelli would be questionable.. He said he acted in self-defense. Henri reportedly started a fight with Bernardo, exchanging obscene gestures and verbal attacks. Altered, the actor would have gone on to another defendant. To prevent the situation from increasing in proportion, Guilherme would have decided to intervene in the situation, to break up the fight.

The boy would have even been hit by a punch when Henri was trying to hit Bernardo. The fact would have caused a stroke, confirmed in a report. Guilherme even counterattacked in the action, entering a piece of Counterclaim in which he tries to get the actor to be the one who is sentenced to pay compensation for moral damages.

Read too: