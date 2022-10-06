Supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine consolidates US status as part of conflict, says Russian diplomat

According to Russia’s ambassador to the US, the US supply of weapons to Ukraine prolongs the bloodshed.

TASS – Washington’s decision to continue supplying Kiev with arms seals its status as a participant in the conflict, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

“The government’s decision to continue bombing the Kiev regime with heavy weapons only guarantees Washington’s status as a participant in the conflict,” he said in a statement. “We understand this as an immediate threat to our country’s strategic interests.”

According to the Russian diplomat, “the supply of military products by the US and its allies not only entails prolonged bloodshed and new casualties, but also increases the danger of a direct military confrontation between Russia and Western countries.”

“We urge Washington to stop its provocative actions that could lead to the most serious consequences,” he added.

The Pentagon’s press service announced Tuesday that it was allocating another package of military aid to Ukraine, including four HIMARS and ammunition for them. In addition, Washington is giving Kiev 16 155mm howitzers and as many 105mm howitzers; 75,000 155 mm artillery rounds; 1,000 155mm Ammunition from Remote Anti-Armor Mine Systems; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 30,000 120 mm mortar rounds; 200 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles; 200,000 rounds of ammunition for small arms; obstacle placement equipment; and Claymore anti-personnel ammunition. The equipment will be taken from Department of Defense inventories.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that, in response to a request from the Donbas republics, he had taken the decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. He stressed that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, but rather to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West began introducing sweeping sanctions against Russia and sending weapons and military vehicles to Kiev, which are already worth tens of billions of dollars at this point.

