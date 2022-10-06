Supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine consolidates US status as part of conflict, says Russian diplomat

Abhishek Pratap 14 hours ago News Comments Off on Supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine consolidates US status as part of conflict, says Russian diplomat 1 Views

According to Russia’s ambassador to the US, the US supply of weapons to Ukraine prolongs the bloodshed.




Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Check out the last ten Nobel Peace Prize winners and see who are the hottest names in the betting | World

This Friday (7), the Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce who is the winner of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved