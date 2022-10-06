Taiwan to adopt ‘fire first’ policy on Chinese aircraft

Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng announced on Thursday a new defense posture for the island, in response to military pressure from China. The strategy calls for summary attacks on Chinese fighter jets or drones that invade Taipei’s territorial airspace.

During a meeting of the Taiwan Legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee, the chancellor noted that the new policy will replace the previous one, which prevented the island from attacking if the invader had not fired first.

“But now the definition has obviously changed as China has used means like drones. Therefore, we will consider any crossing by air entities [no espaço aéreo territorial de Taiwan] like a first strike,” Chiu explained.

The official told lawmakers the rule seeks to step up Taiwan’s defenses in the face of recent overflights by Chinese warplanes and drones near the autonomous island.

Chiu did not specify, however, how Taipei would respond if Beijing People’s Liberation Army aircraft violated the territorial boundary, 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) off the island’s coast.

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei are at their highest in recent years, with the Chinese army regularly holding large military exercises near the island. For decades, the median line served as an informal boundary between the two nations, with military incursions across it being rare.

However, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in early August prompted China to step up military pressure tactics on the island, sending military planes across the border of the Taiwan Strait, the body of water. that separates Taiwan from China.

Earlier this year, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said the island’s military would take “necessary and forceful countermeasures as appropriate” against what she called nebulous and new warfare tactics, including “drone harassment”.

Taiwan is less than 177 kilometers off the coast of China. For more than 70 years, the two sides were ruled separately, but that hasn’t stopped the Communist Party of China from claiming the island as its own – despite never having controlled it.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said the “reunification” of the two territories was inevitable and refused to rule out the use of force.

The recent statement by the Taiwanese minister worsens the security situation in the strait, after the US support for the island. Last month, US President Joe Biden said he would defend Taiwan if the Chinese military invaded.

Under the US-backed “One China” policy, Taiwan is identified as part of China. But Washington has never officially recognized the Communist Party’s claim to the autonomous island of 23 million people.

The United States supplies Taiwan with defensive weapons, but remains intentionally ambiguous about military intervention in the event of a Chinese attack.

According to the US intelligence community, China is actively trying to build an army capable of dominating Taiwan – even in the face of American support for the island.

Earlier this year, CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said that while China’s leaders would prefer to gain control of Taiwan through “non-military means,” they want the country’s military to have the ability to take control. island by 2027.