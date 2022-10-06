TCU says that an audit carried out on 560 ballot boxes from the 1st round did not find incorrect data | Elections 2022

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) did not record any incorrect data in the process of checking votes by candidate for the positions of senator, governor and president, carried out in 560 ballot boxes.

The information is from the minister and acting president, Bruno Dantas. The audit started on Sunday (2), day of the first round of elections, and concluded at the beginning of Monday (3).

“The analysis was completed at the beginning of October 3rd and the process of checking votes by candidate for the positions of senator, governor and president did not register any inconsistency of incorrect data”, he said.

According to Dantas, the result of the inspection “showed, once again, the transparency of the Brazilian electoral system”.

Ballot boxes are a “statement” issued by each polling station at the end of voting day. These are the bulletins that, automatically added by the TSE without human interference, generate the result. A digital version of these bulletins is transferred to the TREs when the polls are closed, using the Electoral Justice’s private internet network. Printed copies are posted at polling stations for interested parties.

Initially, the court would check 540 ballots from the ballot box, but 20 more ballots were collected by auditors in the states.

Lula and Jair Bolsonaro will contest the second round of the elections for president of Brazil

The TCU will still check 4,161 printed ballot papers. These bulletins will be sent by the Post Office to the court. The objective is also to attest to the veracity of the data released by the TSE in the first round of the elections.

The result of this larger check should come out in November.