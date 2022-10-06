Tebet voters tend to Lula; Cyrus’s divide



Search PowerDate held from October 3 to 5, 2022 shows that, in the 2nd round, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) would inherit 92% of the valid votes of voters who voted for Simone Tebet (MDB) in the 1st round of the dispute for the Presidency of the Republic. Already the voters of Ciro Gomes (PDT) are divided: of those who choose one of the candidates, 46% say they prefer Lula, and 54%, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The score refers to valid votes –that is, excluding blank and null votes from the scenario.

Tebet came in 3rd place in the 1st round of elections, on October 2, with 4.16% of valid votes, which corresponds to 4.9 million. The pedetista reached 3.04%, or 3.6 million votes. Lula had 48.4% of the valid votes, as indicated by the round of PowerDate from September 25 to 27, and Bolsonaro, 43.2%.

The MDB did not take a stand in favor of any of the candidates for the Plateau in the 2nd round. The party released its directories and affiliates to demonstrate. Simone Tebet declared support for Lula on Wednesday (5.Oct.2022), an attitude that the former president recognized as “very dignified”.

The PDT, in turn, aligned itself with the PT and is among the more than 10 acronyms that support Lula. Bolsonaro currently has 4, but received the support of 7 of the 15 governors elected in the 1st round. Ciro defended a support “critical” in relation to the former president. Upon receiving the endorsement of the acronym, on Wednesday, the PT said that “the PDT and Ciro are worth much more than the votes they had”.

The survey was carried out by PowerDatewith resources from Power 360, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation from October 3 to 5, 2022. The margin of error is 1.8 percentage points for a 95% confidence interval. Registration with the TSE: BR-08253/2022. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text. The dissemination of results is done in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura.

The lifting of PowerDate shows former president Lula with 52% of valid votes in the 2nd round and Bolsonaro with 48%. Considering the blank and null votes, the PT goes to 48% against 44% for the Chief Executive. 6% of voters intend to annul or vote blank, and 2% do not know. Read the full results in this report.

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. Telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

