Temer makes first statement on 2nd round and is inclined to support Bolsonaro

The former president should meet with allies, after returning from a trip to the United Kingdom this Friday, 7, to elaborate a definitive position.

Mateus Bonomi/AGIF/Estadão Content

Michel Temer passed the presidential sash to Jair Bolsonaro and left the Planalto Palace soon after.



This Wednesday, 6th, there were rumors in the press that Michel Temer (MDB) would have declared support for the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2nd round of 2022 elections. However, according to information obtained from the website of the Young pan, the former president of the Republic has been the target of pressure from MDB supporters to remain neutral in the presidential election. In a note sent to the press on the morning of this Thursday, 6th, the former president spoke about the presidential race, but did not mention the name of any of the candidates: “I have been in London for a few days carrying out a lecture schedule. Following the news about the 2nd round elections and in response to everyone who has been looking for me, I clarify that I will applaud the candidacy that defends democracy, strictly abides by the Constitution, promotes pacification, maintains the reforms already carried out in my government and proposes to Congress the reforms that are already on the country’s agenda”.

Temer is in the United Kingdom and will return to Brazil this Friday, the 7th, when he must prepare a second official position after meeting with allies. According to a member of Temer’s team, the possibility of him remaining neutral in the dispute is unlikely due to the Workers’ Party’s recurrent attacks on his government. The assessment is that the pressure to take a stand is great and that Temer is inclined to support Bolsonaro. “He has been telling everyone: ‘I can’t stay neutral, because of the treatment I’ve received from the Workers’ Party”, declared an interlocutor of the former president. In the last presidential debate of the first round, when talking about the economy, Lula said that Bolsonaro did not inherit the government of Dilma Rousseff, but of a “coupist”, referring to the MDB chief.

After rumors circulated that Temer would support Bolsonaro for the presidency and Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) for the government of São Paulo, members of the MDB made statements in the opposite direction. In an event with allies of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), held this Wednesday, Hélder Barbalho (MDB) even said that Michel Temer would not position himself in the dispute. “The MDB never ran away from the moments when it was challenged to help Brazil. And it will not be now that we will run away from this fight”, declared the re-elected governor of Pará. Former Minister of Mines and Energy of the Temer government, Moreira Francoalso denied the rumor to the press, and confirmed that the former president should speak from Friday, when he will return from the United Kingdom.