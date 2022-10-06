Test showed that there was no divergence between votes cast and votes registered at the polls, says Moraes | Elections 2022

This means that, according to the integrity test, the votes cast by voters were the same votes cast by the polls for the candidates.

Since 2002, the integrity test simulates a normal vote and is carried out in regional electoral courts on election day. The objective is to verify that the vote deposited is the same as the one registered by the electronic voting machine.

The test was done in 640 random urns and withdrawals from polling stations. The integrity test vote is filmed and, at the end, the inspectors check if the ballot box matches the votes entered.

According to Moraes, “all the polls matched the votes cast in the ballot box with the votes cast on paper.”

The president of the TSE has reiterated that electronic voting machines are reliable and auditable and that the electoral process is transparent.

‘Absolute smoothness’ of the polls

The minister also stated that the pilot project with biometrics, carried out in 20 states and in the DF with 58 urns, did not present divergences.

“Likewise, there was no divergence, 100% pass the biometric integrity test,” he said.

“That is, again the first round in the 2022 elections repeated what happened in the 2020, 2018, 2016 elections. […] Twenty years of absolute fairness of electronic voting machines with immediate proof by the integrity test”, he declared.