The Farm: Mother of Petal detonates Globo artist: ‘defended coward’

Eunice Barros complained about the attitude of the fans of ‘A Fazenda’ who have attacked Pétala Barreiros. For this, she returned to the fight she had with Lívia Andrade involving Marcos Araújo, former of the first and current of the global.

For Eunice, people can criticize and cancel Pétala out here, but they cannot justify what Lívia did against her daughter.

“When you say that Lívia is right, she who stood up to defend a coward who did everything he did and didn’t have the courage to come face to face with him… Lívia was not canceled by Petala, it was because of the attitude she took to defend the guy who abandoned his children, attacked his ex-wife and he’s a saint, right? Because he didn’t show up, he doesn’t show his face and stays there quietly”, he said.

“You can say what you want about Petala, but that Livia is right? Coming here, in the situation that my daughter was carrying a baby, defending her man? Attacking my family, attacking my family… Me, honestly , I can’t believe people think she deserves to go through what she went through for a reality show.”

Currently on Domingão, Lívia said that Pétala wanted to have a “full life as a lover”. The woman says she suffered abusive situations with Marcos from 14 to 21 years old.