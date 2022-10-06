“The left lives in a bubble and doesn’t see life as it is”, says Cláudio Castro

support the 247

247 – The re-elected governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, from the PL, criticized the Brazilian left, in interview to the newspaper O Globo. “The left lives in a bubble. How many votes does Roger Waters have in Rio? Well, then: he recorded a video in English hitting me. Another person who criticized me was Fábio Porchat. Who is he? Who is Gregório Duvivier? people who make comedy about misfortune. It’s their role in society, but it’s not life as it is. People’s lives, what impacts votes, is the reduction in the price of gasoline, rice and beans. people went back to eating at popular restaurants in my government. There are problems, of course. But life as it is is not what the left sees,” he said.

Castro, however, said he would have a good relationship with former president Lula, should he win the presidential race. “I have no problem talking to anyone. I also have excellent relations with the president of the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj), who is a PT member (state deputy André Ceciliano). I will respect any decision taken by the polls,” he said.

