“The left lives in a bubble and doesn’t see life as it is”, says Cláudio Castro

Abhishek Pratap 19 hours ago News Comments Off on “The left lives in a bubble and doesn’t see life as it is”, says Cláudio Castro 1 Views

Re-elected governor of Rio, he also questioned: ‘how many votes does Roger Waters have’




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

US court suspends Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk to allow completion of purchase of social network | Technology

The US court ruled on Thursday (6) the suspension of the lawsuit that Twitter is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved