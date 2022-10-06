The penultimate Boeing 747 in history leaves the production hangar

Image: Matt Cawby / Paine Airport





That night from Monday to Tuesday, October 3rd and 4th, the penultimate Boeing 747 model aircraft to be built left the production hangar in Everett, United States, leaving only a single Jumbo Jet in the process of being built. mounting.

The production number LN 1573 jet, a 747-8F (freighter) that will be delivered to the US company Atlas Air and will fly registered under the registration number N862GT, was photographed by Matt Cawby, who published the image on his Paine Airport profile on Twitter:

The previous example, registration N861GT, took 2 months between the day it was taken out of the assembly hangar, in early August, and the day of delivery to Atlas Air, in early October, so the N862GT should still take a few weeks until it has all its systems installed, passes ground and flight tests, is painted and delivered.

The Jumbo Jet’s manufacturing history is expected to end later this year 2022, so the last 747-8F, LN 1574 and registration N863GT, should also be seen leaving the assembly hangar in the coming weeks.

The first Jumbo in history, a model 747-100, flew for the first time in February 1969, so when the last 747-8F takes off for the first time in the next few months, almost 54 years will have passed.



