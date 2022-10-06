The Pope: getting to know himself and recognizing what is really important for us

Francis said at the General Audience that “often what is said on a television program, in some propaganda that is made, touches our heart and makes us go in that direction without freedom.” “Be careful with that,” the Pope warned.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis continued the cycle of catechesis on discernment, at the General Audience this Wednesday (05/10). The theme of the Pontiff’s weekly meeting with the faithful in St. Peter’s Square was “The Elements of Discernment. Knowing Yourself”.

In last week’s catechesis, Francis highlighted prayer as “an indispensable element of discernment, understood as familiarity and confidence with God. Prayer with an open heart”, underlined the Pope. At today’s meeting, the Pope stressed “that good discernment also requires self-knowledge”. Discernment involves “memory, intellect, will, affections.” “Often we don’t know how to discern because we don’t know each other well, and so we don’t know what we really want”, he underlined.

Francis then quoted an author on spirituality who says: “I have come to the conviction that the greatest obstacle to true discernment (and true growth in prayer) is not the intangible nature of God, but the realization that we do not know ourselves. enough, and we don’t even want to know ourselves as we truly are. Almost all of us hide behind a mask, not only in front of others, but also when we look in the mirror».

“Disable autopilot”

According to Francisco, getting to know oneself “implies a patient work of inner excavation. It requires the ability to stop, to “deactivate the automatic pilot”, to become aware of our way of acting, of the feelings that inhabit us, of the recurring thoughts that condition us. , often without us knowing.

It also requires distinguishing between emotions and spiritual faculties. “I feel” is not the same thing as “I am convinced”; “I would like to” is not the same thing as “I want to”. So we come to recognize that our view of ourselves and reality is sometimes a little distorted. Understanding this is a grace! Indeed, it can often happen that wrong beliefs about reality, based on past experiences, strongly influence us, limiting our freedom to bet on what really counts in our life”.

Living in the computer age, we know how important it is to know passwords in order to be able to enter programs that contain personal and precious information. Even the spiritual life has its “passwords”: there are words that touch the heart, because they refer to what we are most sensitive to. The tempter knows these keywords well, and it is important that we know them too, so that we do not find ourselves where we would not like.

Knowing the passwords of our heart

According to the Pope, “temptation does not necessarily suggest bad things, but often disorderly things, presented with excessive importance. In this way, it hypnotizes us with the attractiveness that such things arouse in us, beautiful but illusory things that cannot fulfill what they promise, leaving us in the end with a feeling of emptiness and sadness. The feeling of emptiness and sadness is a sign that we have taken a road that was not right, that has disoriented us”. Cluttered things “can be the title of studies, career, relationships, all praiseworthy in themselves, but if we are not free, we run the risk of having unrealistic expectations, such as confirmation of our worth. , when you think about a study you are doing, do you think about it only to promote yourself, for your own interest, or also to serve the community? There, it is possible to see what the intentionality of each of us is. the greatest sufferings, because none of this can be the guarantee of our dignity”, underlined Francis.

Therefore, dear brothers and sisters, it is important to know ourselves, to know the passwords of our heart, what we are most sensitive to, to protect us from those who present themselves with persuasive words to manipulate us, but also to recognize what is really important. for us, distinguishing it from the fashions of the moment or flashy and superficial slogans. Often what is said on a television program, in some advertising that is made, touches our heart and makes us go in that direction without freedom. Be careful with this: am I free or do I let myself be carried away by the feelings of the moment, or by the provocations of the moment?

Examination of conscience helps a lot

The Pope stressed that “an examination of conscience is an aid in this regard, that is, an examination of conscience in general for the day. What happened in my heart on this day? calm down what happened in our day, learning to observe in evaluations and choices what we give more importance to, what we look for and why, and what we finally find. Learning above all to recognize what satisfies my heart. For only the Lord can give us confirmation of how much we are worth. He tells us this every day from the cross: he died for us, to show us how precious we are in his eyes. There is no obstacle or failure that can prevent his tender embrace.

The examination of conscience helps a lot, because then we see that our heart is not a road where everything passes and we don’t know. Not. See: what happened today? What happened? What made me react? What made me sad? What made me happy? What was bad? Did I hurt others? See the course of feelings, of attractions in my heart during the day.

“Prayer and self-knowledge allow us to grow in freedom. They are basic elements of Christian existence, precious elements for finding one’s place in life”, the Pope concluded.