The scandal that led to the infection of 175 children with HIV

At least 175 children with hemophilia, a blood disorder, were infected with the HIV virus in the 1970s and 1980s, according to documents from the UK’s national archives analyzed by BBC News.

Some of the affected families are testifying in an inquiry into what has been called the “worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS”.

The episode took place nearly 36 years ago — in late October 1986 — but Linda* will never forget the day she learned that her son had been infected with HIV.

She was called into an office at Children’s Hospital Birmingham with 16-year-old Michael.

As a child, he was diagnosed with hemophilia, a genetic disorder that prevents blood from clotting properly.

Linda assumed the meeting was to discuss moving treatment to a new location, Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“This was something so routine that my husband stayed outside in the car,” she recalls.

“Then all of a sudden the doctor said, ‘Of course, Michael is HIV positive’.”

“He communicated the fact as if he were talking about the weather outside. My stomach just turned over.”

“We got in the car, I told my husband and we were silent the whole way home. It was a shock.”

positive test

The episode took place at the beginning of the AIDS crisis, but the stigma of the disease was already very real.

In 1985, dozens of parents withdrew their children from an elementary school in Hampshire, also in the UK, after a nine-year-old student – ​​also a hemophiliac – tested positive for HIV.

Michael did not want friends or family to be informed of the diagnosis.

“That’s how he handled it: keeping it to himself,” Linda points out.

Keep reading

“He never told his friends or anyone else because he just wanted to feel normal.”

Linda says her son ‘never told his friends or anyone else because he just wanted to feel normal’

Between 1970 and 1991, 1,200 people with hemophilia were infected with HIV in the UK after taking Factor 8 — at the time, a new treatment that replaced the clotting protein that was missing from the blood of people with the disease.

Now, documents from the National Archives of the United Kingdom reveal that among these patients there were at least 175 children who received the medication in hospitals and hemophilia clinics of the NHS, the British public health service.

Tens of thousands of other people are believed to have been exposed to hepatitis C, a viral illness that can cause liver failure and cancer, either through the same treatment or through a blood transfusion.

About half of those individuals who became infected with HIV died before antiretroviral drugs became available to the public.

Drug users

Four decades ago, the UK was not self-sufficient in blood-based pharmaceuticals, so Factor 8 was imported from the US.

Each batch of treatment was made from pooled or pooled blood plasma from thousands of donors.

If only one of these donors was HIV positive, the virus could be in the therapy formulation.

Pharmaceutical companies in the US paid individuals to donate blood — including those who were some in groups considered at high risk for HIV infection at the time, such as prisoners and drug users.

Linda remembers hearing about AIDS for the first time during a presentation at Children’s Hospital Birmingham in 1984. She remembers being alert and attentive to certain symptoms that were described.

But she says the family was never fully aware of the dangers involved — a nurse once claimed that Linda didn’t need to worry because “Michael was fine.”

During all this time, the son continued to be treated with the same medication of American origin.

The former Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham was closed in 2010 and healthcare was moved to a new location.

In his late teens, Michael began to have health problems—from night sweats and fever to swollen glands and bad bouts of the flu.

But he continued to live life to the fullest: travelling, listening to music and supporting football club West Bromwich Albion.

“There was a big game at Wembley Stadium and he was in really, really bad shape,” says Linda.

“So we decorated the whole car and he found his friends. It didn’t matter how he felt. If he could make it to the stadium, he would.”

Years later, when Michael’s immune system began to show more serious problems, he lost a lot of weight, had a lot of fatigue and lost part of his memory.

He was transferred to Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham, where Linda, who had quit her job as a cook at a nursing home, helped care for him for the last few months of his life.

“He told me, ‘Mom, you’re never going to be a babysitter’.”

“I just replied, ‘Don’t worry’.”

“That was all I could think to say,” Linda says.

Michael developed meningitis and pneumonia—both related to the HIV virus he was infected with as a child.

He died on May 26, 1995, exactly one week before his 26th birthday.

special session

Nearly three decades later, Linda is providing evidence and testimony for a long-running public inquiry into the haemophilia treatment disaster in the English public health system.

She will appear alongside other parents in a special session on the experiences of families whose children were infected with HIV in the 1970s and 1980s.

“I felt I had to do this because I want to help unravel this story in depth,” he believes.

“We all want to know why they allowed this to happen and continue to affect so many people.”

* Linda asked that her last name be withheld..

– This text was published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/internacional-63156989

Did you know that the BBC is also on Telegram? Subscribe to the channel.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!