The stories of young women killed in the protests for freedom and against the veil in Iran

  • Haniya Ali
  • BBC World Service

Nika Shakarami

Nika Shakarami, 16, died in recent protests in Iran

Nika Shakarami, 16, lived in Iran’s capital Tehran with her artist aunt Atash. She left home at 5 pm on September 20 to participate in the biggest protests the country has seen in years.

Thinking to protect herself from the tear gas, she brought along a towel and a bottle of water.

Nika’s last call was to a friend as she desperately tried to escape the cops chasing her. After that, she disappeared for days.

