The True Story of Jeffrey Dahmer Behind the Netflix Series

Netflix recently released the series “Dahmer: An American Cannibal”, which became one of its biggest audience hits, being watched by viewers in 60 countries. The series tells about one of America’s most notorious serial killers: Jeffrey Dahmerwho murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Discover the true story that inspired “Dahmer: An American Cannibal”

the serial Killer was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States in 1960 and was the son of a tape machine instructor.

According to the killer’s life records, he was born and raised in a troubled home, where his mother suffered from depression and had attempted suicide, while his father skipped school for much of his childhood. When Dahmer turned 18, his parents finally separated.

According to reports, since childhood Jeffrey was interested in dead animals, more specifically the part of the bones, when noticing his son’s interest, his father showed him how to bleach and preserve animal bones, and Dahmer began to collect roadkill so he could dissect them. them and add more bones to your collection. In addition, he also collected insects and skeletons of small animals such as squirrels.

During his adolescence, the serial killer he started making fake attacks and mocking people with cerebral palsy, in addition, he drank a lot of alcohol and told friends that this was his “medicine”. According to his teachers’ reports, although Jeffrey’s grades were average, he had great potential.

While still in his teens, Dahmer became involved with another teenager, and although he did not tell his parents that he was homosexual, he later admitted that he fantasized about dominating a submissive male partner and that these fantasies began to involve dissection.

The True Story of Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer

The first serial crime killer happened three weeks after graduating from high school in 1978. The victim was Steven Mark Hicks, an 18 year old, who was hitchhiking when Jeffrey invited him to his house for a few beers, and then strangled the victim to death. Death, stripped him, masturbated, dissected the body, and buried the remains in a shallow grave in his backyard. He later dug up the body so he could dissolve it in acid and crush and scatter the bones.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Mom Claimed He Was A Completely Normal Kid

Shortly after the first murder was committed, Dahmer joined the US Army for a few years. However, he continued to drink heavily, and in 1981 he left the military and returned to Milwaukee, where he began frequenting gay public restrooms where he sedated and assaulted men.

In the late eighties Jeffrey Dahmer committed his second murder: a man he took to a hotel.

At that time, the serial killer lived with his grandmother, however, she asked him to move because of his habit of drinking and bringing young people to her house late at night. In addition, she reported foul odors emanating from both the basement and the garage, where Dahmer kept and disposed of his victims. He moved into an apartment in Milwaukee, where he continued to lure, kill and dismember his victims throughout the 1990s.

Although Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested a few times during his life, the first time being for groping a child, US authorities only discovered his criminal activity in 1991, when one of his victims, Tracy Edwards, ran away a Milwaukee street with a pair of handcuffs dangling from one wrist and told police that Dahmer was trying to kill him. Upon arriving at the apartment, police found severed body parts and heads in his fridge, freezer and kettle.

the serial killer he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, schizotypal personality disorder and psychotic disorder, yet he was sentenced by the jury to life imprisonment. During his trial, the killer said:

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Mom Wanted Her Brain Studied

“I never wanted freedom. Frankly, I wanted death for myself. I knew he was sick or bad or both. The doctors informed me about my illness and now I have some peace. I know how much damage I’ve done. I feel really bad about what I did to those poor families.”

Dahmer was sentenced to life imprisonment 16 times and on November 28, 1994, Dahmer was beaten to death by Christopher Scarver, a fellow inmate at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

