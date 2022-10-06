“The truth was exposed in France”; PSG ‘get it real’ after information about SAF in Flamengo was brought by Nicola

Last Tuesday (5), the fan of the Flamengo woke up to “bombastic” news, which had a lot of repercussion: “PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi thought about buying Flamengo and this news came before he opened negotiations with Atlético-MG. Just so you can understand the context, Khelaïfi approached Flamengo seeking to understand the possibility of buying Flamengo SAF”revealed Jorge Nicolaon its YouTube channel.

“The number of 40 million fans and R$ 1 billion in revenue per season aroused the billionaire’s interest. According to Flazoeiro, Flamengo’s response was that there is no interest in becoming SAF. The club thanked him for the contact, but refused the billionaire businessman’s onslaught.”added the journalist, causing many comments from flamenguists.

However, according to the website O Dia, the truth was exposed in France this Wednesday (6): “PSG denied that the French club or its president Nasser Al-Khelaifi have any interest in making any investment in Flamengo or even in acquiring shares in a possible SAF involving the Rio club’s football.“wrote the portal, which added:

“The Paris team’s position came after the information released by journalist Jorge Nicola that the PSG president would have sought information about Flamengo. In addition to the lack of interest from PSG, Rubro-Negro also has no plans to become SAF”. It is important to remember that the Mais Querido at no time would have shown any interest, but the will of the French was also denied.