The two have already been caught with their loves.

Globo journalists draw attention during a tour with partners

Jacqueline Brazil and Renata Vasconcellos became great highlights of Rede Globo’s journalism. However, when it comes to intimate life, the two prefer to keep the description.

However, even demure, the journalists cannot lose the photographers on duty. We at “TV Foco” gathered some of these moments.

JACQUELINE BRAZIL

Jacqueline Brazil has been conquering the public due to her friendliness and beauty in “Jornal Hoje”. Off-screen, she also draws attention.

Recently, the journalist was spotted in a mall in Rio de Janeiro with her boyfriend Luiz Carlos Jr.

In the clicks, the weather girl from “Jornal Hoje” came hand in hand with your great love and was even spotted with a woman.

As usual, Jacqueline Brazil showed her sympathy and showed the smile in the clicks next to her great love.

For those who don’t know, the journalist and Luiz Carlos met during the pandemic and took on the romance in 2020.

RENATA VASCONCELLOS

While Jacqueline Brazil attracts attention as a weather girl, Renata Vasconcellos is in front of the biggest TV news program on Globo.

In 2014, the presenter of “Jornal Nacional” exchanged votes with Miguel Athayde, head of GloboNews.

However, it is rare for Renata Vasconcellos to appear next to her husband. In this way, photographers are attentive to click the couple.

Recently, the journalist was seen with Miguel Athayde on a tour of the mall in Rio de Janeiro.

In the click, Renata Vasconcellos appears in front of a store wearing a white shirt and jeans, while her husband opted for dark pants and blouse.

In addition, Miguel Athayde drew attention for holding a red bag, probably belonging to a Globo journalist.