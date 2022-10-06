These are the 10 best stocks to buy in October

The most indicated stocks of October had strong participation of retailers and banks. The commodities sector continues to lose ground

The most indicated stocks of October had strong participation of retailers and banks. The commodities sector, on the other hand, continues to lose ground, including with the exit of Petrobras shares, which leave the Valor portfolio for the first time since February.

However, Vale’s shares had seven nominations and returned to the leadership after losing the position to the roles of the wholesale Assaí in the September selection. Thus, the mining company is the only representative of the commodities sector.

Retail

However, Assaí remains on the list, pointed out by five brokers. In addition, other actions related to the consumer sector reappeared in this month’s selection, namely: Lojas Renner, with six nominations, and the beverage manufacturer Ambev, indicated by three brokerages. The newcomer to the list is the shopping mall chain Aliansce Sonae, indicated by five houses.

Financial

In addition, in the financial sector, Itaú and Itaúsa (holding company that owns the bank) continued on the list, each receiving six nominations. Bradesco, after leaving the list in September, was nominated by four brokerages and replaced Banco do Brasil, which left the selection this month.

News

Motor and equipment manufacturer WEG, nominated four times, and energy company Eletrobras, was nominated by three houses.

Therefore, due to the uncertainties brought about by the election, brokerages bet on papers considered “defensive”, with resilient companies in more volatile scenarios, such as large banks.

Portfolio Value

In summary, the Valor Portfolio is made up of the 10 most recommended stocks by participating brokerages.

Thus, currently, the Value Portfolio comprises:

active; Now; BB Investimentos; Inter Bank; CM Capital; Elite; great; Guide; Mirae; Modalmais, from Banco Modal, MyCap; New Future; drama; Planner; harvest; Santander; Earth; torus; Warren; and XP Investments.

Investor Profile

According to B3 data, most investors enter the stock market under the age of 40. Thus, in the second quarter of 2022 alone, 11% of the stock market’s investors are up to 24 years old and another 50% are between 25 and 39 years old.

Regarding the regions, the North and Northeast had the most new investors in the period. However, the Southeast has the largest number of investors, with 2.5 million CPFs.

