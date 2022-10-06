Thiago Fragoso made a statement on the networks revealing his love

According to actor Thiago Fragoso, love for the family comes first

Thiago Fragoso he became one of the great names of Brazilian dramaturgy, due to his work on Rede Globo. But, away from the cameras, he prefers to keep a low profile when it comes to his personal life. However, from time to time, the actor makes exceptions and makes statements to his wife, Mariana Vaz.

The actor married Mariana in 2005. The two are parents of kiss10 years and martinwho was born in 2020.

ACTOR SHOWS GREAT LOVE FOR WOMAN AND CHILD IN EXCITING “TEXTÃO”

Thiago Fragoso, on a previous occasion, came to put an end to secrecy and assumed the great love he feels for his wife and heirs. In the statement, the actor spoke about the happiness of being able to celebrate another year of the life of his wife and son:

“Today is a very important day in my life… The day to celebrate these two people who are a proliferation of meanings for me”– Started the actor who continued:

“When Ben was born, everything changed. And just to make his size clear, he decided to be born on the same day as Mom”– Assumed Thiago Fragoso.

In the sequence, the famous confessed that his wife and his heir have the same birthday:

“To the outside eyes, I could, perhaps, steal her birthday, but for us, here, it was just the confirmation that Heavenly Father gave of the size and effect that this boy with a thin body and titanic soul would have in our universe”– said Actor

Finally, Thiago Fragoso stressed the great love he feels for his family: “This love I feel is proof that there is something beyond this life… After all, my love and its size came before me, it extends to later, it jumps beyond”.