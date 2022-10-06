Thiago Gagliasso becomes condominium terror

Thiago Gagliasso became the terror of the Península condominium, in Barra da Tijuca, at dawn last Sunday.

The Bolsonarista actor spent the night celebrating his election as state deputy in Rio de Janeiro, and this column of splash discovered some details that greatly bothered the neighbors.

After the election result, Thiago began to listen to songs at high volume, including “Vou Festejar”, by Beth Carvalho. The actor made a point of shouting some lines, such as “Cry, I won’t call? The time has come, will you pay me, can you cry?”. All this, as reported by a source in this column, around 3 am.

In addition to singing, Thiago also spoke out against his brother, Bruno Gagliasso. Between one song and another, he would shout: “Hey, my brother, go take the…”.

The celebration ritual echoed in the midst of the luxurious condominium in the West Zone of Rio.

Sought by the column to comment on the matter, Thiago read the messages and did not return. He also didn’t answer the calls.

In a video posted on Instagram, the new parliamentarian celebrated having received 102,038 votes and invited his brother, with whom he has not had a direct relationship for three years due to political divergence, to work alongside him in his cabinet.

“I had a few protest votes that I know. ‘I’ll vote for him just because of the shit his brother says.’ you talking so much shit managed to give me so many votes. So thank you. I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart. And you’re invited to be part of the cabinet. Don’t you want to support the culture? Show your class the works we’re going to do and how public money is used in culture. I’ll teach you. Come here. Stop by the office”.