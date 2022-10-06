Personal archive Thais Giraldelli is currently a businesswoman and digital influencer.

I was pregnant with my second daughter and I had a very difficult pregnancy, with many complications, which caused her to be born prematurely. During pregnancy, I had a pulmonary embolism, after delivery, pain appeared in several different places, I felt a lot of pain in the joints of my fingers and elbows, I had a TIA, a transient ischemic attack and from going to the emergency room so much, I also had inexplicable pain. in the abdomen, the on-call doctor referred me to a rheumatologist. That’s when we started a battery of tests and I was diagnosed with lupus. It is not an easy or quick diagnosis.

Join the iG Delas channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news about the female universe!

This diagnosis for my family was a death sentence, 15 years ago my 21 year old cousin died of lupus. So the news dropped like a bombshell. I lost more than 10 kilos, lost almost all my hair, I didn’t have the strength for anything.

When the symptoms began to affect my neurological part, the rheumatologist recommended pulse therapy, it is a treatment that is performed in an hospital, much like chemotherapy, but before starting the procedure I was the victim of a medical error. The on-call doctor missed the patient and injected adrenaline into my vein, leading me to cardiac arrest and a grade 2 infarction. I was unable to undergo pulse therapy and spent 5 days in the cardiology ICU between life and death.





Personal archive Thais Giraldelli sought strength at work to fight lupus.

When I was discharged, I held on to what I liked to do most so that the disease and the diagnosis would not take over my body and mind: I went to work! I had just changed my professional area, at the time I worked in a beauty salon and I remember that I left the hospital straight to the salon.

Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal on Telegram!



I made my passion for the profession my greatest medicine, I took strength from where I didn’t have it and went to serve clients every day, I didn’t allow the disease to rule me.

My strength to make my business and my new profession work were so much greater than my diagnosis that even doctors were amazed at my evolution.

The treatment for lupus is forever and forever I will take between 12 and 20 pills a day and I will be sicker than other people in general, I can’t go out in the sun and I can’t do much physical activity, but I lead life in the best way.

I combined my desire to heal with my desire to be successful in the area I chose and I managed to make it work! My work saved my life.

I’ve never seen the lupus diagnosis as a sentence, I may have lupus, but lupus doesn’t have me. I’ve been in remission for 4 years now. Taking the focus off the disease is one of the most effective remedies