In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will kill Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) and, with that, the villain will take the place of the rich man in the company. Despite Lara (Mariana Ximenes) against it, the young lady will demand that the viper fulfill her grandfather’s last request before dying.

“Answer me one thing, Flora. Have you heard from Halley (Cauã Reymond)?”, Lara will ask. “(…) Why are you asking about Halley?”will inquire Flora. “I want to know what plans you have for Halley within the company,” the young woman will say.

See also: Flora finds that Donatela did not die in prison, sees her in front of her and discovers cheating to incriminate her: “This is guilt”

Irene (Glória Menezes) will scold her granddaughter: “Halley has no training at all!”, he will say. “My grandfather was very fond of him”, will speak. The old woman will then be shocked: “But that was silly on the part of Gonçalo, I don’t even know why he flirted with this boy“, will say.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

Flora, a hypocrite, will agree with Irene when she says that she doesn’t see a future for the handsome guy in the company. “No, Flora. Halley will have a future at the company, yes!” will sentence the character of Mariana Ximenes. “If it was my grandfather’s wish for Halley to grow within the group, this is how it will be. And all my grandfather’s wishes will be granted.”will end.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.