THIS is the list of cell phones that will be without WhatsApp as of October

O Whatsapp is a mobile application used by people all over the world, including around 165 million Brazilians. The tool allows users to communicate very quickly and efficiently with their contacts, in addition to having an exclusive version for companies.

What the user should keep in mind is that the company is always implementing updates to improve its services and create new features. The problem is that they can make the app stop working on some phones.

This is because the operating system used by the device is no longer compatible with WhatsApp. In this case, the owner needs to download the latest version of the software or give up using the application.

Cell phones without WhatsApp

Starting this month, all mobile devices running Android 4.0.1 or earlier will no longer support the tool. The list of smartphones that will be without WhatsApp in the coming days includes models from major manufacturers such as Samsung, LG and Huawei. Check out:

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 Samsung Galaxy Core Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite Samsung Galaxy Trend II Samsung Galaxy S3 mini Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2 LG Lucid 2LG Optimus F7 LG Optimus L3 II Dual LG Optimus F5 LG Optimus L5 II LG Optimus L5 II Dual LG Optimus L3 II LG Optimus L7 II Dual LG Optimus L7 II LG Optimus F6LG Enact LG Optimus L4 II Dual LG Optimus F3 LG Optimus L4 II LG Optimus L2 II LG Optimus F3Q Huawei Ascend D2 Huawei Ascend Mate Huawei Ascend G740 Sony Xperia M Archos 53 Platinum HTC Desire 500 Caterpillar Cat B15 Wiko Cink Five Wiko Darknight ZTE Grand S Flex Lenovo A820 ZTE V956 UMi X2 Faea F1THL W8 ZTE Grand X Quad v987 ZTE Grand Memo

How to update the system?

To continue using the tool, you need to update Android to the latest version. It is worth remembering that this is not possible in all cases, as older cell phones do not support the most current systems.

The update is available on the Google Play store and in the phone’s settings. Just click on “Software Update” and confirm the installation.