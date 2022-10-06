THIS is the list of cell phones that will be without WhatsApp as of October

O Whatsapp is a mobile application used by people all over the world, including around 165 million Brazilians. The tool allows users to communicate very quickly and efficiently with their contacts, in addition to having an exclusive version for companies.

What the user should keep in mind is that the company is always implementing updates to improve its services and create new features. The problem is that they can make the app stop working on some phones.

This is because the operating system used by the device is no longer compatible with WhatsApp. In this case, the owner needs to download the latest version of the software or give up using the application.

Cell phones without WhatsApp

Starting this month, all mobile devices running Android 4.0.1 or earlier will no longer support the tool. The list of smartphones that will be without WhatsApp in the coming days includes models from major manufacturers such as Samsung, LG and Huawei. Check out:

  1. Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  2. Samsung Galaxy Core
  3. Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  4. Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  5. Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  6. Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  7. LG Lucid 2LG Optimus F7
  8. LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  9. LG Optimus F5
  10. LG Optimus L5 II
  11. LG Optimus L5 II Dual
  12. LG Optimus L3 II
  13. LG Optimus L7 II Dual
  14. LG Optimus L7 II
  15. LG Optimus F6LG Enact
  16. LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  17. LG Optimus F3
  18. LG Optimus L4 II
  19. LG Optimus L2 II
  20. LG Optimus F3Q
  21. Huawei Ascend D2
  22. Huawei Ascend Mate
  23. Huawei Ascend G740
  24. Sony Xperia M
  25. Archos 53 Platinum
  26. HTC Desire 500
  27. Caterpillar Cat B15
  28. Wiko Cink Five
  29. Wiko Darknight
  30. ZTE Grand S Flex
  31. Lenovo A820
  32. ZTE V956 UMi X2
  33. Faea F1THL W8
  34. ZTE Grand X Quad v987
  35. ZTE Grand Memo

How to update the system?

To continue using the tool, you need to update Android to the latest version. It is worth remembering that this is not possible in all cases, as older cell phones do not support the most current systems.

The update is available on the Google Play store and in the phone’s settings. Just click on “Software Update” and confirm the installation.

