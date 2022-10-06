Top 5 Real Estate Funds that paid the most dividends in September

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Real Estate Funds (FIIs) are investments that generate income. Thus, with constant returns, FIIs stand out for offering profitability and passive income to their investors. The biggest highlight of the month was ALZR11, a brick fund that paid a dividend yield (DY) of 4.81% per month.

Thus, maintaining the trend of previous months, paper funds, called CRI FIIs, did not lose their position and were the biggest payers. Even with the recent reduction in the IPCA, which had an impact on the income of FIIs that invest in real estate debt, these funds continue to have the highest DY among their peers.

5 Real Estate Funds that paid the most income in September

Check out, below, the 5 real estate funds that paid the most in September:

ALZR11

The first largest dividend payer in September was ALZR11, a hybrid fund managed by Alianza. The amount distributed was R$ 5.75 per share, that is, 4.81% monthly.

In the last management report, the fund explained that the dividend distributed is extraordinary, that is, influenced by the sale of a property leased to Clariant Brasil, a company in the chemical sector.

Thus, the fund sold the asset for R$ 203 million. Of this total amount, ALZR11 paid R$89 million in September. As for the remaining amount, it must be paid in the next distribution of the fund, that is, in October.

RZAK11

The second highest yield payer in September was Riza Akin, which was also on the previous month’s highest dividend list. Thus, the paper fund managed by Riza Asset distributed BRL 1.65 per share, that is, a monthly return of 1.67%.

Thus, the distribution level is equivalent to an annualized dividend yield of 18.83%. According to Infomoney’s calculation, in the last 12 months, RZAK11 is the FII with the best dividend yield among the IFIX real estate funds.

URPR11

The third largest payer of dividends was Urca Prime Renda (UFPR11). Thus, the paper fund distributed R$ 1.62 per share, that is, 1.56% monthly.

Unlike several paper funds that reduced their yields after the fall in the IPCA, UFPR11 managed to increase its yields between August and September 2022. Therefore, in the 12-month period, FII UFPR11 has the third highest dividend yield, at 17. 19%.

CACR11

The fourth largest payer in September was Cartesia Receivíveis Imobiliários (CACR11). Thus, the CRI managed by Cartesia Investimentos distributed R$ 1.54 per share, that is, a monthly return of 1.52%.

Therefore, the manager claims that the CACR11 share accumulates a 12-month return of 11.98%. The dividend yield in the last 12 months reached 17.76%, considering the market value of the dividend reinvestment quota.

NCHB11

With a monthly dividend yield of 1.52%, the NHC High Yield (NCHB11) paid BRL 1.35 in earnings. Thus, NCH Capital’s receivables fund commented in a management report that it corresponds to a dividend yield of 17.42% in the period.

Therefore, the fund still has an accumulated earnings reserve of R$1.67 per share for future distributions.

Image: jaturonoofer / Shutterstock.com