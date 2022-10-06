Triple marriage, forgiveness and new love

In its last week, Pantanal comes to an end next Friday (8). The remake written by Bruno Luperi has been showing small changes when compared to the original work, shown in the 1990s. One of the author’s changes will be the outcome that Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto), which, unlike the other edition, this time will not make the relationship official.

Tenório’s daughter (Murilo Benício), by the way, is going to make peace with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), Maria Bruaca’s (Isabel Teixeira) lover and the girl’s father’s murderer. The wedding of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Filó (Dira Paes) finally takes place. It will be a triple ceremony, with the links also of José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and Irma (Camila Morgado), and Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa).

Perhaps the biggest surprise of this ending will be the romance between Zuleica (Aline Borges) and Eugênio (Almir Sater). Widow of Tenório, the paulistana becomes a partner of the boiadeiro and must give a chance to love next to the ex-chalaneiro. Know more!

In Pantanal, triple wedding shakes José Leôncio’s farm

Fulfilling the promise he made to Tadeu, José Leôncio asks Filó to marry him. Living with the cook for over 20 years, the cowboy officializes the union after he discovers heart disease, and refuses to operate. Days before, the millionaire still makes the housewife his partner, guaranteeing the future of the woman in his life.

The ceremony will be threefold, as the godson of the Pantanal cattle king exchanges alliances with Zefa, and José Lucas with Irma. In one of the most remarkable moments, Guta makes peace with Alcides and the pawn takes Maria Bruaca’s daughter to dance.

Speaking of marriage, Guta and Marcelo do not make the union official

The couple fell in love as soon as they met, but tried their best to avoid this relationship because they believed they were brothers. Once they live together on Tenório’s farm, the inevitable happens and Zuleica decides to break the secrecy about the zootechnician’s paternity.

From then on, the engineer and the man from São Paulo stayed together and the young woman became pregnant. When the colonel found out, it was a scandal. Until the nurse opened the game with the lover to approve the couple’s romance.

Pregnant, Guta has a boy with Marcelo. In the first version of Pantanal, Maria Bruaca asks the priest who performs the wedding of José Leôncio and the children, to marry the two of them. In the remake, Tenório’s daughter and Zuleica’s son waive this formality.

Eugênio retires from the chalana and becomes interested in Zuleica

In the final stretch of Pantanal, with the death of Tenório, Zuleica helps Marcelo take care of the land grabbers. The paulistana becomes a partner of José Leôncio, starting to invest in cattle raising, and will not remain single for long.

Eugenio decides it’s time to retire, abandons the hut and thinks about finding a place to stay. In this, he and Marcelo’s mother exchange glances, leading to the belief that he can paint something more between the two of them.

