TRXF11 buys three stores from Mateus, diversifying its revenue

The TRXF11 real estate fund has just purchased three stores from Grupo Mateus in a sale and leaseback — a relatively small transaction, but which opens the door to other larger operations with the company, in the same way as the fund has already done with Grupo Pão Açúcar.

In December 2019, TRXF11 purchased two properties from GPA in Fortaleza; four months later, it closed a package of 39 stores.

The three Mateus stores acquired today are located in Bahia, Pará and Pernambuco – all house a Mix Mateus, the group’s cash and carry brand.

The purchase was closed for R$ 182 million, which implies a cap rate of 8.8% — above of cap rate average of the current TRXF11 portfolio, which is around 8.5%.

The transaction marginally increases the fund’s result, but should not increase the dividend distribution in the short term, as it is small compared to the size of the portfolio (R$ 2.2 billion).

For TRX, the acquisition meets a growing demand from shareholders: the diversification of the portfolio, still very concentrated in assets from GPA and Assaí. Until mid-year, these stores accounted for 85% of the fund’s net worth.

In May, TRXF11 began to diversify, closing a build to suit for two Obramax stores in São Paulo. Last month, he made a similar operation with Leroy Merlin for a store in Salvador.

With the two transactions, the share of GPA and Assaí has ​​already dropped to around 75% of the PL. With today’s acquisition, that percentage should drop below 70%.

The three stores purchased today will be leased to Grupo Mateus in an atypical contract, with a term of 20 years and a fine, in the amount of the outstanding balance, if the contract is broken before the deadline.

For Mateus, the transaction frees up capital for the company to invest in its organic expansion at a time when all players of the tackle are accelerating their pace.

“This expansion will require a lot of capexthen it makes perfect sense for them to demobilize these assets or even make build to suit for the construction of their new stores,” said a source.

To finance the purchases, TRXF11 will likely have to issue a new quota. The fund already has around R$160 million in cash from an issue made in August, but these funds will be used to build the Obramax and Leroy Merlin stores.

Recently, TRXF11 also closed the sale of a Sodimac property to another real estate fund for R$75 million, generating a profit of R$15 million.

The profit will be distributed as a dividend to the shareholders and the remainder will be used to pay the debt repayments that the fund raised for the purchase of GPA’s properties.

Pedro Arbex