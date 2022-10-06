Tuna pie: How to diet without losing flavors?

Those who are starting to diet are looking for some types of recipes that are healthier and the tuna pie will always fit in these requirements because it is made with very light ingredients!

This pie doesn’t have any kind of difficulty to be prepared and you can make that diet well prepared by your nutritionist!



Below we will teach you step-by-step how to make the tuna chicken pie for you to prepare whenever you feel like it!

INGREDIENTS

2 glasses of milk

1 glass of oil

2 cups of flour

1 dessert spoon of salt

2 dessert spoons of baking powder

3 eggs

FOR THE FILLING:

1 medium tomato chopped

1 can of shredded tuna

1 portion of peas to your liking

4 chopped olives

HOW TO MAKE TUNA PIE

FOR MASS: Mix all ingredients in a blender. Grease a baking sheet and then place a layer of dough and another of stuffing and then another of dough. TO MAKE THE FILLING: Mix all the ingredients on a plate, season to your liking and the filling is ready. MOUNTING Shape the dough according to the refractory you chose and place the stuffing inside. Bake in the oven until golden brown. Serve immediately!

Whenever you want to prepare an easy and very delicious recipe, you can look at how to make tuna pie and prepare it very quickly at home!

If you are one of those who like to make more than one recipe for when you get hungry, you can also prepare the oatmeal pancake recipe to match this delight!

