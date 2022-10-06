two SC bets take more than BRL 1 million; Bolão de Blumenau earns almost R$ 3 thousand

On the night of this Tuesday, 4th, the Lotofácil contest 2630 was drawn and the main prize was estimated at R$ 5 million. Five bets matched the 15 numbers drawn and two of them were made in Guaramirim and Tijucas. A pool from Blumenau, with 11 shares, matched 14 numbers and earned R$ 2,798.84.



Guaramirim’s bet was carried out through the electronic channel of Loterias Caixa and won the prize in the amount of R$ 1,052,966.44. The game was simple, that is, it was not a pool and only bet on the exact 15 numbers. Tijucas’ bet was made at Loterias Zebrinha, in the Centro district, and it was also a simple game.

The Blumenau pool was held at Lotérica Parada da Sorte, in the Badenfurt neighborhood.

Check the numbers drawn:

17 – 14 – 08 – 09 – 25 – 22 – 03 – 16 – 21 – 20 – 02 – 01 – 06 – 13 – 10

next contest

The next contest will be held this Wednesday, 5th, and the prize is estimated at R$ 1.5 million.

