Ukrainians plan orgy with more than 15,000 people if Russia drops nuclear bomb

Ukrainians are organizing a mass orgy on a hill outside Kiev (Ukraine) in case of Vladimir Putin dropping a nuclear bomb against the territory of the former Soviet republic, invaded at the end of February.

More than 15,000 people have already signed up at the Telegram sex party in case the Russian president hits “the red button”, something he says he is considering.

The sex party would take place on the hill in Shchekavystsa, with participants invited to paint their hands with stripes, which would demonstrate their interest in the orgy.

Organizers say the event has become so popular that “all apartments overlooking Shchekavystsa for some reason disappeared from the rental property list”.

Ukraine says it found ‘mini Auschwitz’ in village: prisoners were tortured with sex toys

Speaking to Radio Free Europe, a resident of the region said that the orgiastic plan sums up the Ukrainian optimistic spirit as confidence grows about their chances in the war. In the last month, the territorial gains of Ukraine’s forces have been significant, forcing Putin to order the call of 300,000 more men for the war.

Material summoning the orgy on the outskirts of Kiev Photo: Reproduction

“It’s the opposite of despair. Even in the worst-case scenario, people will look good”she said.