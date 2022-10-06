understand what happened to the lead singer of Coldplay







Coldplay frontman has a lung infection; understand painting by Chris Martins Photo: Saúde em Dia

The band Coldplay, which would perform in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo between October 11 and 22, canceled the performances after the singer, Chris Martin, was diagnosed with a “serious” lung infection, according to the group’s statement. According to an announcement made by Coldplay on social media, the singer has received strict medical orders to rest for the next three weeks.

So far, there is no more information that specifies the type of lung infection of the singer. However, the condition can be caused by a virus, bacteria or fungus, and the treatment depends on what caused it.

Lung infection: what is it

Lung infection, also called lower respiratory infection, happens when some type of fungus, virus, or bacteria multiplies in the lungs. The result is an inflammation of the organ and the emergence of symptoms such as fever, cough, phlegm and difficulty breathing, for example.

Depending on where the inflammation occurs in the lung, and also on the symptoms presented, lung infection can be divided into several types. The most common are pneumoniaa bronchitis and the bronchiolitis. In addition, the Covid-19 virus can also generate an acute infection in the organ.

These infections can occasionally become serious and life-threatening within a short period of time. What can worsen the situation is the magnitude of the infection it is causing in the lung.

“The very serious cases where the infection progresses and the patient dies occur when the infection reaches areas distant from the alveolar process. Although most infectious processes in their initial stages are well controlled with surgical intervention and the use of antibiotics”, says the dentist Flávio Pinheiro.

The dentist warns that factors such as the delay in seeking specialized care, the delay in the use of antibiotics, the patient’s immunosuppressive systemic conditions and the virulence of the microorganism can contribute to the rapid spread of the infectious process.

According to the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology (SBPT), acute respiratory infections are the third leading cause of death in adults worldwide, with pneumonia being the major representative. In Brazil, in 2021 alone, there were more than 400,000 hospitalizations due to the disease.

postponed shows

The band posted a statement on their Instagram announcing the cancellation of the shows. They say they hope to return to the country in 2023 to perform in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. “We are optimistic that Chris will return to good health after his prescribed medical break and look forward to returning to tour as soon as possible.”

