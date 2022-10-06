União Brasil announces support for Tarcísio de Freitas for the 2nd round in SP

The former minister’s campaign also received support from the São Paulo MDB

Julia Bandeira

Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans) receives support from União Brasil de São Paulo



O union Brazil announced this Wednesday, 5th, support for the candidacy of Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans) in the contest for the second round of the São Paulo government in the elections 2022. The alliance was consolidated by Antonio Rueda, president of the directory in Sao Paulo., who praised the partnership in the state and also made nods to President Bolsonaro’s campaign. “It is with great honor that I welcome you here. This team is at your disposal, at the disposal of President Bolsonaro, so that in São Paulo we can deliver both Brazil and the government of São Paulo into the best hands,” said Rueda. Tarcísio thanked the support of União Brasil and said that the party arrives “to add”. “It is a very large party, which has capillarity, has strength in the state of São Paulo, as well as in the whole of Brazil”, he extolled.

The announcement by the São Paulo directorate of União Brasil takes place one day after Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), current governor and candidate defeated in the local dispute, confirm support for the former Minister of Infrastructure. The toucan had Geninho Ziuliani (União Brasil) as vice-governor, which will represent a mutual adhesion of the ticket to the republican campaign. This Wednesday, Tarcísio de Freitas also received support from the state directorate of Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) for the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, accession takes place after the National Executive of the party releases its affiliates for the second round. “This alliance makes me extremely happy and honored. The MDB is a party with a lot of tradition, with a lot of history in Brazil. It is a party of excellent cadres and that joins us in this project that will be successful and will provide transformation for the state of São Paulo”, said Tarcísio alongside Baleia Rossi, president of the MDB, and Ricardo Nunes, mayor of the capital of São Paulo.