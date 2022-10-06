“Unlike Jorge Jesus”; Mauro Cezar doesn’t shut up about Paulo Souza and sends the real pinning the Nation’s idol

O Flamengo returns to the field for Série A of the Brasileirão against Internacional, at home, on the night of next Wednesday (5). At the moment, the Carioca Rubro-Negro is in the fifth position of Serie A do Brasileirão with 48 points conquered in 29 matches played.

Recently, a controversy involving coach Paulo Sousa came to light at Mengão. Asked about the backstage of his time at Flamengo, the captain chose not to comment due to the fact that the team is in two finals (Copa do Brasil and Libertadores). Mauro Cezar praised this stance and pinned Jorge Jesus.

“At another time, if you asked [sobre a saída do Flamengo], he would even speak. He spoke elegantly, unlike Jorge Jesus, who came here to stir up Flamengo at Carnival. But Paulo Sousa, in a courteous and polite way, did not want to speak now”analyzed the journalist.

Mauro also pondered that the commander could have released the word and exposed his internal situation during his time in the team. “Imagine if Paulo Sousa lets go of the castor bean on top of the managers and the beating goes down on the players, it was headline until the day of the final, for example. I thought his attitude was cool, it was a polite response”.

“I think it’s even important to put the context so it doesn’t look like he was threatening. It was the other way around, the ball bounced in front of him and he didn’t attack. I thought it was really cool, the guy was correct”closed the commentator praising the posture of the Portuguese coach.