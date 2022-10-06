US believes Ukraine is responsible for explosion that killed Dugin’s daughter

US intelligence believes that Ukrainian forces are responsible for the death of Russian nationalist Daria Dugina.

She was the victim of an August bombing in Moscow. However, the main target was her father, Alexander Dugin, a far-right ideologue who has come to be dubbed the “brain of Putin”.

According to the New York Times, despite Ukraine denying any involvement in the case, the murder was authorized by the Ukrainian government, although it is not possible to know where the green light came from within the state. It was also not possible to ascertain whether Zelensky was aware of the operation.

The US fears that operations like this, with little military value but great symbolic impact, will escalate the conflict and lead to retaliation by Moscow from Ukrainian politicians. The newspaper stresses that the sources heard on this topic guarantee that the action was not known to the US.

“Once again, I will stress that any assassination during the war in one country or another must have some practical significance,” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, told the New York Times. “They must fulfill some specific objective, tactical or strategic. Someone like Dugina is not a tactical or strategic target for Ukraine.”

Dugin was one of the strongest voices in Russia calling for an intensification of the conflict.