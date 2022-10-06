Vale (VALE3): what is the potential to unlock share value with a possible base metals IPO?

Last Wednesday (5), news was highlighted that could mean a significant potential for unlocking value for Vale (VALE3).

The Financial Times reported that Vale was in talks to sell a 10% to 15% minority stake in its base metals business (amounts mentioned in the report of around US$2.5 billion), as it seeks to increase its copper production. and nickel to meet the growing demand arising from the energy transition.

Trading companies in Japan, sovereign wealth funds in the Middle East and auto companies would be examining the asset and

The first round of bids would be scheduled for early November.

In a clarification note, the mining company did not explicitly mention the matter, but stated thatwho hired advisors to evaluate alternatives to unlocking long-term value for its shareholders.

Vale added that no decision has been taken in relation to any transaction. Last month, the mining giant announced that its board of directors had approved a reorganization of its base metals operations in Brazil.

The copper assets will be transferred to Salobo Metais, while the nickel assets will be transferred to a new company to be incorporated in Brazil. At the time, the mining company said that there was no deliberation on new transactions involving the base metals business.

In the past, Vale considered the possibility of a “spin off” (spin off) and IPO of the segment, as a way of adding value to the business. The new reorganization plans come amid growing demand for nickel and copper, essential metals for the global energy transition process.

Vale’s management is confident in the recovery of base metals assets and in their growth potential, says Bradesco BBI.

“As we have already highlighted, Vale is working on a structure to unlock value for its Base Metals division, which included the possibility of strategic partnerships, spin-off or even an IPO. We believe that segregating the structure of the company, with separate governance, and selling a minority stake to strategic investors are the first steps towards a bigger plan to unlock significant value”, he points out.

Assuming a multiple of firm value over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EV/Ebitda) of 7 times and normalized Ebitda of US$ 3.5 billion, Vale’s Base Metals division could be valued at approximately $25 billion, although analysts believe it will take time before that figure is fully recognized.

In a scenario where the entire base metals division is revalued at 7 times EV/Ebitda, unlocking value could represent 15% to 20% potential for equities. “The company recently shared that a more specific update could be provided by the end of the year and therefore we maintain the Buy recommendation for VALE3,” states the BBI.

Bank of America, meanwhile, has a neutral or neutral recommendation for the role given its cautious view of iron ore. However, he stated that he remains constructive regarding the company’s focus on shareholder returns, also emphasizing that the potential sale of minority interest in the segment can lead to an unlocking of value. The bank has a target price of US$ 16 for the company’s ADR (in practice, the company’s shares traded on the American market), or a potential appreciation of 8% compared to the closing the day before.

Analysts also mention that, according to the company itself, a roadmap to unlock value in the base metals division should be announced by the end of this year (probably at Vale Investor Day in early December).

BofA highlights that this is an asset that generated around US$ 2.5 billion in Ebitda and that, taking into account the historical multiples of base metals pairs, would imply a valuation around US$ 12.5-17, 5 billion. “This implies a value unlock of about $4 to $7.5 billion (from 6 to 11% of current market value), given the reported valuation of the minority stake,” they point out.

For analysts, the recent announcement of the separation of its base metals assets in Brazil into two entities is likely the first step in preparing for a value unlocking transaction.

“Ultimately, we believe that the intent behind a potential minority stake sale could be to not only trigger value discovery, but also, if it were sold to an automaker, pave the way for future purchase agreements, particularly for its nickel. Class I (60-70% of volumes), which could generate a premium over LME prices (London Metal Exchange, futures and forwards exchange with the largest market in the world for standardized forwards, futures and options contracts on base metals)”, they conclude.

Related