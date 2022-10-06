Vasco ends the 33rd round of Série B with a 70% chance of access

The 33rd round of Série B 2022 ended on Wednesday night, after Cruzeiro’s draw with Ituano. With the results and the victory over Operário-PR, Vasco now has a 70% chance of access; before, it had 46%.

Grêmio has increased by two percentage points and now has a 97% chance of reaching Serie A; Bahia saw its access probabilities drop from 90% to 86%. In the fight against relegation, Brusque and Operário-PR see a risk of falling beyond 95%.

The infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, considers the top nine places with chances of accessing the elite of Brazilian football. Cruzeiro is already guaranteed in Serie A and became champion of the Segundana this Wednesday.

Who closes the round with a light at the end of the tunnel is Sport, who saw their chances rise from 11% to 22% after the victory over Brusque. The other candidates for the G-4 saw their chances diminish.

Chances of access

• 1st – Cruise: 100% – 72 points

• 2nd – Guild: 97% – 56 points

• 3rd – Bahia: 86% – 53 points

• 4th – Vasco: 70% – 52 points

• 5th – Sport: 22% – 49 points

• 6th – Ituano: 13% – 48 points

• 7th – Sampaio Corrêa: 6% – 48 points

• 8th – Londrina: 3% – 46 points

• 9th – Criciúma: 3% – 46 points

Fall risk for Series C

In the fight against relegation to the Third Division of the Brasileirão, eight clubs are still in contention, but five have more chances of falling. Náutico leads the group, with a 98% risk; Brusque, which previously had an 89% risk, is now under a 96% probability of falling. The Worker follows a similar path: he saw the risk of falling from 84% to 95%.

• 20th – Nautical: 98% – 30 points

• 19th – Brusque: 96% – 31 points

• 18th – Worker-PR: 95% – 32 points

• 17th – CSA: 66% – 35 points

• 16th – Novorizontino: 31% – 37 points

• 15th – Chapecoense: 8% – 38 points

• 14th – Vila Nova: 4% – 41 points

• 13th – Guarani: 2% – 41 points

source: ge