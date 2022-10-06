Velma Falls In Love With Woman In New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie | Movie theater

The newest “Scooby-Doo” movie features Velma openly in love with a woman, confirming the character’s sexual orientation, which had long ceased to be a mystery to fans.

A clip from the Halloween special, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” (“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!”), released over the weekend, shows Velma flushed and her glasses fogged up as she meets the villainous “Coco Diablo.”

“Ok, who do I want to fool? I have a giant crush, Daphne! What do I do? What do I say?”, Velma asks her friend in another scene.

Fans of Scooby-Doo, which began as an animated television series in 1969, had speculated for some time that Velma was neither straight nor cisgender, but “queer”. The new film puts an end to doubts.

The producers of several films and series in the franchise have commented on Velma Dinkley’s sexuality on other occasions, even when they did not make it explicit on screen. In 2020, for example, producer Tony Cervone posted on Instagram a photo of Velma and another female character with the rainbow flag – a symbol of the pro-LGBTQIA+ movement – in the background.

“We made our intentions as clear as possible ten years ago,” Cervone wrote in the caption of that post. “Most of our followers have noticed. For those who don’t, I suggest they take a closer look,” he continued.

The director of the new film, Audie Harrison, told NPR public radio that he didn’t expect Velma’s sexuality in the animation to be so “revealing”, and that he sought to “play the funny and awkward part of a teenage attraction in a fun way”.

“That said, I feel really good to be a part of this, to normalize representation, especially in a franchise as well-known as Scooby-Doo.”