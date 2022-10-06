VIDEO: Stunned after stabbing businesswoman in Rio Sul, man ran down the car ramp and fled the garage through the gate | Rio de Janeiro

1 of 6 Felipe Thiago Lima Tavares runs stunned down the Rio Sul car ramp — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Felipe Thiago Lima Tavares runs stunned down the Rio Sul car ramp — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

One of Felipe’s records is around 7:20 pm on Sunday (2), 40 minutes before the assault on Priscila. Cameras from Rio Sul caught the man chasing another woman through the parking lot. He hides behind a car and give up approaching her when a third woman passes them both.

It was 19:56 when the security circuit registers Priscila going to the car in G2. Felipe is meters behind.

The businesswoman’s vehicle is in a blind spot and it is only possible to see Felipe approaching and bending down to surrender the woman with a knife. She reacts, and the two fight.

At 8:03 pm, he reappears in the frame, running. Seconds later, Priscilla appears. She seems to limp and scream for help.

As stated by Priscila, Felipe appears to be scared and runs away, dropping the murder weapon and the bag he was carrying.

The G2 does not have a gate to the street: drivers need to go up to the G3 and then go through the gate and take Avenida Carlos Peixoto. And that’s what Felipe did, running. A camera on the driveway between the floors shows the man hesitating and deciding to go up.

The circuit registered Felipe running through the G3 until the exit. He swerves around the gate, passes a watchman — who does nothing — and flees down Carlos Peixoto.

Arrested by Lapa Presente agents

This Wednesday, Felipe was taken by military police to the 10th DP (Botafogo), where, according to the Civil Police, confessed to the crime. The court decreed temporary imprisonment for 30 days.

the delegate Daniel Rosa also explained how Felipe Thiago Lima Tavares was arrested. According to the delegate, he lost documents at a bar he used to frequent in Lapa, downtown Rio.

“We found out that on Friday (30), two days before the crime, he frequented this bar. We went there, collected images, talked to witnesses. At night, we got the information that he would have returned there”, said the delegate.

The arrest took place after a team from Lapa Presente was called by a pedestrian, who warned of the suspect’s location near Arcos da Lapa.

During patrolling, agents ended up finding the man on Rua Joaquim Silva, near the bar. He tried to run away, but was stopped. He tried to pretend that he was a regular at the bar, but he ended up being denied by the employees.

15 days ago, according to delegate Daniel Rosa, the same criminal who acted in Rio Sul stabbed another victim in the face in Copacabana, also in the South Zone. “This victim promised to appear here at the police station,” Rosa said.

Police have footage of Felipe approaching two other women before stabbing businesswoman Priscila Reis and will also indict him for two attempted robberies.

Priscila was discharged on Monday night (3). To Good morning Rioshe gave details of the attack and how she reacted, fighting the thief.

Priscila had just gone shopping when, around 8:30 pm, she was surprised by the robber inside the parking lot.

“Stay alert, not even inside the mall we have tranquility” says businesswoman stabbed in Rio Sul

“As I was getting into the car, I opened the door, sat down, put my bags aside. When I found myself, he came close to me: ‘Don’t react, I’m drugged, jump into the passenger seat’. And I jumped,” she narrated.

“I was so nervous to think he could take me somewhere… no one has to react because it’s a very big danger, thank God I’m alive to tell”, she amended.

“I managed to fight him. I had to hold the knife so he wouldn’t stick it in me. Then he cut my hand and my ligament,” he said.

Priscila claims that the parking lot was empty. “There was no security in that area. I had to walk into the mall all bloody in order to have support.”

According to the victim, the man “was so scared” by the physical struggle “that he left the knife and ran away”.

In addition to tearing the ligament in the right hand, Priscilla lost the movement of a finger and had to undergo surgery. She also received stitches in her left leg and had other injuries.

Businesswoman is stabbed in the parking lot of the Rio Sul mall in Botafogo

“There is a warning that even inside the mall, cariocas from the South Zone do not have this tranquility of being able to walk, do our shopping, buy the treats that we like and it is a very big danger”, said Priscila.