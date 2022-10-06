Vinicius Júnior steals the show and scores a goal in Real Madrid’s Champions League victory – Flamengo – News and Flamengo match

Team Merengue beat Shaktar Donetsk (UCR) 2-1 and continues with 100% success in the tournament

Breed of Ninho do Urubu, Vinicius Júnior doesn’t get tired of shining for Real Madrid (ESP). Once again, the forward was present in the victory of the Merengue team and kept his, at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Spanish team beat Shaktar Donetsk (UCR), 2-1, in the third game of the Champions League group stage.

Vini Jr’s goal came in the 28th minute of the first half, and was Real Madrid’s second in the match. After a great plot of the merengue attack, in the “tiki-taka’ style (short and quick touches), Rodrygo left Vinicius cool to score, and, as usual, Cria did not forgive and swelled the Ukraine team’s net. With the goal, the forward guaranteed not only the victory for the Spaniards, but also the 100% use of the team in the Champions League, with three victories, in three games played.

With the goal scored this Wednesday (05), Vinicius Júnior reaches the seventh ball in the net in the 11 games played by Real Madrid. In high and absolute starter in one of the biggest teams in world football, Vini also has three assists for his teammates. It is worth mentioning that the Merengues have not lost once in the current season, with ten wins and one draw, all duels in which the forward was on the field.

Vinicius Júnior blowing up on the lawns, everyone knows. Now, however, the attacker is also different outside the four lines. That’s because, this Wednesday (5th), the Cria do Flamengo inaugurated the Instituto Vini Jr, a technology center built at Escola Municipal Cantor e Compositor Gonzaguinha, in Favela Kelson’s, in Penha, Rio de Janeiro. The main objective of the venture with the player’s signature is to assist the work of teachers and accelerate children’s learning.