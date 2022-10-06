Viruses can steal credit card data; know how to protect yourself

posted on 10/05/2022 10:30



(credit: Unsplash/Play)

A new virus capable of stealing credit card data, as well as accounts on social networks and websites, has claimed at least 10,000 Brazilian victims in recent days, according to cybersecurity company Kasperky. Since the beginning of the year, 47,778 infections by this virus have been identified in the world.

According to the company, which identified the new virus, the NullMixer malware acts from a download that users make of a program on their computer.

According to the company, the user tries to download a pirated program, but in doing so, he actually installs the virus. Viruses can be files (ZIP, RAR, etc.), executables (.exe, .run, etc.), PDF and Microsoft Office documents, JavaScript, etc.

After that, the user is vulnerable. Through the virus, fraudsters are able to steal credit card data that are saved on the computer and access the “cokkies” of sites such as Facebook and Amazon, and with that, also access the payment data saved in these accounts.

To avoid being a victim, the recommendation is to only download programs from official and verified websites. Also, it is important to have an antivirus installed on your computer. It is also recommended to always check recent transactions on your accounts to identify any suspicious activity.

Coverage by Correio Braziliense

