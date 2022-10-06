Vítor Pereira asks and two great Brazilian players become a priority to reinforce Timão

Despite a troubled start to the season, Corinthians, under the command of Vítor Pereira, had a good season. The club advanced to the quarterfinals of Libertadores, something that has not happened since 2012. In addition, it is in the final of the Copa do Brasil and fighting at the top of the Brasileirão, something that has not happened for some time.

And, even if the permanence of the Portuguese coach is not guaranteed, Timão is already starting to move behind the scenes, defining the targets that can come to strengthen the club next season.

Even Vítor Pereira himself has been indicating some reinforcements to Corinthians, which for some, means that the coach is strongly considering the possibility of staying at the club.

Two big names are nominated by VP

One of these names, as pointed out by journalist Luis Pinto Coelho, is that of top scorer Pedro Raúl, who has been coveted by several Brazilian giants, but according to Jorge Nicola, he has a good chance of painting at Timão.

However, Pedro Raúl was not the only one. According to the presenter and former player Neto, another signing requested by Vítor Pereira was that of Oscar, ex-Chelsea. The midfielder himself, in an interview with the podcast ‘Fala, brasólho’, confirmed that he received a call from Vítor Pereira, who, if he remains at Corinthians, should do everything to have the player in his squad.