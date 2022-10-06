Vítor Pereira enters the scene and Flamengo can take a hat off for a star: “Corinthians will want to…”

After losing to Fortaleza, away from home, Flamengo returned to Maracanã last Saturday (1) and won by 4-1 against Red Bull Bragantino. With the victory, the team led by Dorival Júnior returned to winning Brazilian Championship, but still hasn’t managed to recover positions to return to the G-4. Now, the red-black occupies the fifth position, with 48 points in 29 rounds.

In addition to the moment on the field, which will still have two finals ahead, with Libertadores da América and Copa do Brasil, Flamengo’s backstage remains busy, especially with regard to the transfer market. That’s because one of the main targets of the red-black carioca entered the list of a rival in Serie A: Corinthians entered the fight for the hiring of midfielder Oscar.

In this Wednesday’s edition (5) of the program “Os Donos da Bola, from Band, presenter Neto revealed the backstage of the alvinegro from São Paulo involving the transfer. “I learned yesterday (Tuesday) that Corinthians will want to sign Oscar because of Vítor Pereira. He (VP) wants the player, I heard about that yesterday. If he wants the player, he will stay (…) They are talking. The information is mine”, declared the former Timão player and idol.

“He (Oscar) belongs to (manager) Giuliano Bertolucci, who runs the country in football (…) I don’t know if he has money, but since Giuliano Bertolucci is the guy… He’s the best businessman in the world“, Neto added about talks with the midfielder from Shanghai Port, from China. Recently, Oscar revealed that the Portuguese invited him to play for Corinthians. However, the Brazilian midfielder receives a salary of 24 million euros, about R$ 123.3 million, per season in Asian football.