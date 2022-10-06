Viviane Araújo shows her baby smiling for the 1st time

Actress Viviane Araújo delighted to show her newborn opening a smile

The actress Viviane Araújo shared with fans a very special click of his newborn. The famous is the mother of a boy. Little Joaquim was born on the 6th of September and will complete one month of life. He is the result of the artist’s marriage with the businessman Guilherme Militão. The little boy is the couple’s firstborn.

Before effectively becoming a mother, Vivi always dreamed of an heir. As the actress had entered the process of menopause, she chose to undergo treatment in order to become pregnant. The couple resorted to in vitro fertilization (IVF), along with an egg donation, in which the woman’s genetic material, the eggs, in this case, are from an anonymous donor of childbearing age.

With the birth of Joaquim, the first-time mother shows, in her profile, on a social network, the new challenges of motherhood. This includes sleepless nights, breastfeeding difficulties, hormonal changes and a whole new routine with a baby sharing the house.

Earlier this week, the family paid another visit to the pediatrician to assess how the little one is doing. “Another appointment with our Joaquim getting smarter every day, growing and gaining weight with health! Thank God,” he said. Viviane Araújoafter the puppy goes through some tests with the doctor that accompanies him.

Without making any secrets, soon after the baby’s arrival, the dads already published pictures of him. Making the fans happy! Often, the couple’s followers are supplied with new clicks of the baby who fills social networks with a lot of cuteness in images full of love together with their parents or even alone.

This time, Vivi managed to catch the exact moment when the baby smiles! In a cute record, she showed the little one making faces and mouths. In the background you can hear the song “Superação Digital”, by singer Xandy Avião. “Mama loves, mother of a boy,” he wrote. Viviane Araújoin the caption of the publication.

“What a beautiful child”, admired journalist Maíra Azevedo, known as Tia Má. Actress Beth Goulart commented: “What a blessing.” Former dancer Gretchen was delighted: “Ainnnn friend. How cute he is.”

Tell us what you think!