Viviane Araujo’s belly shocks in cropped 29 days after childbirth

At 47 years old, Viviane Araujo sported a dry belly 29 days after the birth of their first child, Joaquim. The click was made during the artist’s trip to the beauty salon to take care of her hair, this Wednesday (05). It is worth remembering that the first-time mom recently received criticism for hiring two caregivers to help with the routine with her firstborn.

In the image, posted by Salgueiro’s drum queen, Viviane Araujo appeared in a selfie with low-waisted jeans and a black ¾-sleeved cropped blouse, which left her belly in evidence. In addition, the artist placed a “Perfect” sticker on the click.

Viviane Araujo has already lost 11kg

15 days after giving birth, Viviane Araujo is recovering her body and was in the office of obstetrician Danielle Deveza for a postpartum consultation. However, the actress was surprised to step on the scale. During her pregnancy, Vivi gained 14 kg and reached 79 kg. The actress has always maintained a disciplined exercise routine throughout her pregnancy and used social media to encourage her followers to train with her.

Weighing 68.1 kg, Viviane has already lost around 11.4 kg. Happy with the news, Salgueiro’s drum queen began to samba. Thinner, the wife of businessman Guilherme Militão even bet on a pair of jeans to visit the gynecologist.