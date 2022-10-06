Waiting for dental care by SUS in Porto Alegre can reach 4 years | Rio Grande do Sul

Waiting for specialized dental care by the Unified Health System (SUS) in Porto Alegre can reach 4 years. According to the Municipal Health Department of the Capital, currently, more than 17 thousand people are in line. Half of them are waiting for a root canal.
“Is it over there [fila] is now around four years for root canal treatment. Today it is the longest queue we have, including medical specialties”, says the director of Primary Health Care in Porto Alegre, Caroline Schirmer.
The city of Porto Alegre only has five dentists for root canal treatment. The secretariat reported that it is strengthening the staff.
The problem worsened during the pandemic because, for a period, several specialties had their service suspended.
According to the Regional Council of Dentistry, the situation worsened even more with the extinction of the Municipal Institute of Family Health Strategy (Imesf).
“By the understanding that Imesf, which was from the previous government, was illegal and made the dismissal of more than 100 dental surgeons in the public network. But this was not replaced, and professionals are now being hired in a slow and gradual way”, he says. the chairman of the board, Nelson Freitas Eguia.
The city hall says that the extinction of Imesf did not lead to a decrease in the staff, since from 2019 to 2022 there was a 50% increase in oral health teams. “There were 120 dentists for 180 dentists with the new model implanted”, he highlights.
The health department says there is no delay in the simplest care, such as cleaning and restoration. And that demand for these services is low, even at the gas stations that are open at night.
Dental treatments by the SUS can take up to 4 years in Porto Alegre — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV