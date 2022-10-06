Was Gabigol hanging or not? Understand controversy about the yellow card of Flamengo striker and the rule in the Brasileirão

Shirt 9 was punished with a card after the final whistle for a complaint with the referee

On Wednesday night (5th), the Flamengo received the International at Maracanã for the 30th round of the Brazilian. In a game of few chances created, the teams failed to get out of 0-0.

After the final whistle, Gabigol complained to the referee and was punished with a yellow card. After the match, a controversy arose over a statement from shirt 9.

“I had to take a card, right? Next game I won’t play, so I had to take the third”, said the striker in an interview with TV Globo.

On social media, a lot of people wondered if Gabriel would really be suspended because they didn’t know if the striker had two cards or not. It so happens that, in the game against Ceará, the striker received two yellow cards, was sent off and served automatic suspension.

After that, Gabigol received a yellow card against Fluminense and another this Wednesday against Internacional. A lot of people thought he wouldn’t be suspended then.for having only two yellow ones.

But the red-black attacker was indeed hanging. This because the red received against Ceará was not directas explained in article 47 of the CBF’s general competition regulations.

“When an athlete receives 1 (one) yellow card and subsequently receives 1 (one) second yellow card, with the consequent display of the red card, such yellow cards will not be considered for the computation of the series of 3 (three) yellow cards that generate the automatic impediment”.

So, Gabigol received his third yellow card against Intersumming the previous cards against Youth and Fluminense. therefore he will not be available in the next roundagainst cuiabá.

See the rule for accumulating yellow cards by the general regulation of CBF competitions:

Art. 47 – The athlete or the member of the technical commission warned by the referee will be automatically prevented from being listed for the subsequent match of the same competition for each series of 3 (three) warnings, with yellow cards, regardless of the sequence of matches provided for in the competition table. .

§ 1 – Yellow cards must be subject to the following application criteria:

III – when an athlete or member of the coaching staff receives 1 (one) yellow card and, later, receives 1 (one) second yellow card, with the consequent display of the red card, such yellow cards will not be considered for the calculation of the series of 3 (three) yellow cards that generate the automatic offside.