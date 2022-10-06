Web asks for expulsion of Tiago after pawn confronts Tati Zaqui and Shayan

After losing the Farmer’s Race and falling into the fields of A Fazenda 14 this Thursday (6/10), Tiago Ramos couldn’t take the provocations of funk singer Tati Zaqui and businessman Shayan Haghbin and ended up pushing her and giving the Iranian a flick . This attitude was condemned by the public, despite not having been exposed by Record TV.
The confusion started shortly after the live program ended. In the midst of the celebration of Alex Gallete being the new farmer of The Farm, Tiago walked in the middle of the group and gave Shayan a big breast and a flick in the ear.
A few minutes later, Neymar’s ex-stepfather and tiktoker Ruivinha de Marte started to argue and Tati Zaqui joined the circle to defend her friend: “It’s your time [de sair]” she snapped. Annoyed, Ramos, once again, bumped into the funk singer while she was standing in the main kitchen.
Actor Thomaz Costa, who has an affair with the singer, saw the moment and repudiated Tiago’s attitude. The moment was not broadcast by Playplus, but the pawn himself admitted that he bumped into the pawn. On the web, the requests are for him to be punished for doing so.