Web asks for expulsion of Tiago after pawn confronts Tati Zaqui and Shayan

Tiago after pawn confronts Tati Zaqui and Shayan

After losing the Farmer’s Race and falling into the fields of A Fazenda 14 this Thursday (6/10), Tiago Ramos couldn’t take the provocations of funk singer Tati Zaqui and businessman Shayan Haghbin and ended up pushing her and giving the Iranian a flick . This attitude was condemned by the public, despite not having been exposed by Record TV.

The confusion started shortly after the live program ended. In the midst of the celebration of Alex Gallete being the new farmer of The Farm, Tiago walked in the middle of the group and gave Shayan a big breast and a flick in the ear.

Tiago Ramos breaks the structure of the test and the web asks for eliminationTiago Ramos breaks the structure of the test and the web asks for elimination
Tiago-Ramos-The-Fazenda-14-Give Up

Tiago Ramos disappears from A Fazenda 14 and worries pedestrians: “Did you give up?”Reproduction/R7

Image from The Farm 14Tiago-Ramos-A-Fazenda-14

A Fazenda 14: after drinking at the party, Tiago tries to give up the reality showreproduction

Color image by Tiago RamosTiago-Ramos-Deolane-Bezerra

The Farm 14: allies, Deolane and Tiago argue: “I stopped with you”reproduction

Print by Tiago RamosTiago Ramos in The Farm

Tiago Ramos in The FarmPlayback/Record TV

Tiago RamosTiago Ramos
Image from The Farm 14Shayan-Tiago-Ramos-A-Fazenda-14

Tiago Ramos goes after Shay and production intervenesreproduction

A few minutes later, Neymar’s ex-stepfather and tiktoker Ruivinha de Marte started to argue and Tati Zaqui joined the circle to defend her friend: “It’s your time [de sair]” she snapped. Annoyed, Ramos, once again, bumped into the funk singer while she was standing in the main kitchen.

Actor Thomaz Costa, who has an affair with the singer, saw the moment and repudiated Tiago’s attitude. The moment was not broadcast by Playplus, but the pawn himself admitted that he bumped into the pawn. On the web, the requests are for him to be punished for doing so.

