what foods raise cholesterol?

O high cholesterol (LDL) is serious for health, as it accumulates fat in the bloodstreamblocking the passage of oxygen.

O cholesterol is a lipoprotein compound that can be low or high densityand is produced by a rate of fat in the blood.

In addition to lifestyle or sedentary lifestylea food is also a factor that can influence to increase or control the rate of cholesterol.

When fat consumption is too high, the liver produce excess cholesterolincreasing normal levels for a brand that it’s not healthy.

Therefore, it is important to maintain a healthy routine with physical exercises and foods rich in fiber and antioxidants.

FOODS THAT INCREASE HIGH CHOLESTEROL

According to nutritionist Cristina Lopes, a diet rich in fried foods, sugar, sodium and saturated fats can increasingly raise LDL (thuim cholesterol) and triglyceride, increasing the risk of high cholesterol.

these foods increase the level of fat in the bodyconsequently increasing the amount of fat that reaches the blood vessels and accumulates in their walls.

Here are some foods that increase the rate of high cholesterol:

General frying l: (Fried fish, breaded meats, French fries, etc)

l: (Fried fish, breaded meats, French fries, etc) sausages (Sausage, sausages, hams, salami)

(Sausage, sausages, hams, salami) animal sources of fat (Bacon, lard, fatty meats such as picanha and ribs)

(Bacon, lard, fatty meats such as picanha and ribs) Milk chocolate, chocolate drinks, industrialized cookies and pies ;

; Whole milk, condensed milk, yellow cheeses, sour cream, recipes with sour cream, ice cream and pudding.

FOODS THAT HELP LOWER BAD CHOLESTEROL!