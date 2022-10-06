What is Lung Infection? Understand the illness that made Chris Martin postpone shows in Brazil – News



This Tuesday (4), Chris Martin announced that Coldplay’s concerts to October in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were postponed due to a pulmonary infection. Dry or secretion cough, high and persistent fever, loss of appetite and headaches are some of the symptoms of the disease that affects the singer.

Pulmonologist at Fleury Medicina e Saúde Rogério Souza explains what pulmonary infection is and how it manifests itself in the body: “It is when a microorganism – usually bacteria or virus – proliferates in the lungs, causing local inflammation. progress until it causes the respiratory system to malfunction, leading to shortness of breath and, in more severe cases, respiratory failure”.

Pulmonary infection occurs due to two main factors: exposure to these microorganisms, which can facilitate contagion, and a decrease in the body’s defenses. According to the specialist, this occurs due to the presence of other diseases or medical treatments and in acute situations of stress.

According to the pulmonologist, some resources are recommended for the complete recovery of the lungs and for the full function of the body’s breathing: “Medications with direct action against these microorganisms are used, that is, antibiotics or antivirals, respectively”.

Rogério also states that the treatment has a quick resolution; however, following medical guidelines for the complete recovery of lung functions is very important. “The initial response to treatment starts between 24 and 72 hours, but full recovery can take three to four weeks on average. More severe cases, which lead to respiratory failure, can have an even slower recovery.”



Valerian: learn more about this natural tranquilizer that can help fight stress and insomnia





Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.