what is the disease that made the band coldplay postpone concerts

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been diagnosed with a “serious” lung infection, according to the group’s statement. Therefore, the presentations in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, which would take place between the 11th and 12th of October, had to be cancelled.

On social media, the band claimed that Chris received strict medical orders to rest for the next three weeks.

According to Michelle Andreata, pulmonologist at Saúde no Home, lung infection, which can also be called a lower respiratory infection, occurs when certain types of fungi, viruses or bacteria multiply in the lungs causing inflammation in the organs.





“It happens when these agents enter the body through the inhalation of respiratory droplets released when we cough, sneeze or talk and we are infected by these microorganisms. In the case of fungi, it happens when the individual has the lowest immunity, whether due to advancing age, chronic diseases or even the continuous use of medicines”, explains the doctor.



Types of lung infection, according to the specialist

There are three types of lung infection, pneumonia, bronchitis and bronchiolitis.

Pneumonia is caused by the penetration of an infectious or irritating agent (bacteria, viruses, fungi, and allergic reactions) into the alveolar space, where gas exchange takes place. This place must always be very clean, free of substances that could prevent the air from coming in contact with the blood. Unlike the flu virus, which is highly infectious, the infectious agents of pneumonia are not usually transmitted easily.

Bronchitis is a type of inflammation of the airways, more specifically the bronchi, responsible for conducting the air that enters through the nose to the lungs. The causes of this infection are diverse, and can be triggered by a virus or bacteria.

Various environmental pollutants, such as prolonged smoking or inhaling cigarette smoke produced by another person, can also trigger a bronchitis attack.

Bronchiolitis is an infection of the bronchioles. It occurs most often in children under 2 years of age and is caused by a virus, most commonly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). However, several other viruses can cause this condition, including parainfluenza, influenza, and adenovirus. The infection causes inflammation and swelling of the bronchioles, which in turn results in obstruction of airflow in and out of the lungs.

It is worth remembering that most adults and older children who have a cold can be carriers of these viruses. In children under 2 years of age, however, the infection is more likely to lead to bronchiolitis.

Symptoms



Andreata says that the symptoms vary according to the lung infection. “If the patient has pneumonia, which, although common, can be quite serious if it evolves, presents cough, high fever, chest and back pain, wheezing, in addition to secretion with a greener shade or with blood”.

In the case of bronchitis, the specialist says that the patient will not always feel fever. “The discharge exists, but it has a different color from pneumonia and varies between a yellow or whitish tone and it is common to feel a lot of fatigue, cough and a breath that resembles a wheezing”, she declares.

“In the case of bronchiolitis, the individual also has wheezing when breathing, feels very tired and irritable, and much of this has to do with rapid breathing, decreased appetite and difficulty sleeping”, adds Andreata.

Treatment



The pulmonologist clarifies that the treatment for pulmonary infection is based on the analysis and examinations carried out by the specialist doctor, with drugs that act directly against the causative agent.

These medications can be oral or injected antibiotics, oral or injectable antifungals or antivirals, as well as analgesics to reduce discomfort and fever.

In more serious cases, Andreata explains that physiotherapy and breathing exercises may be necessary, and when the individual’s organism is more fragile, the patient should be hospitalized or receive medical care at home, thus avoiding contact with other patients. bacteria and viruses. She also points out that the treatment time will depend on the type of pathology.

